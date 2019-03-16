Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) shows amazing relative strength in recent weeks. With another 7 pct rise on Friday, and almost 30 pct in March (so far) it certainly qualifies as one of the strongest cannabis stocks. It qualifies as THE strongest cannabis stocks in the mid cap and large cap category. It is now moving to all-time highs. A break above it would expontentially increase the likelihood of our Aurora cannabis stock forecast of 75 USD. It would also send a strong message about our general cannabis stock forecast. A breakout would be the ultimate confirmation that the cannabis sector would ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...