Austrian Post: Austrian Post reported figures fpr 2018. Group revenue increased by 1.0% to Euro 1,958.5 mn. Growth in the parcel business (+11.5%) could offset the decline in the mail business (-2.5%) in spite of the challenging market environment. Austrian Post has also succeeded in achieving its 2018 targets. Based on the solid revenue development combined with stringent cost discipline, Group EBIT amounted to Euro 210.9 mn, comprising a year-on-year increase of 1.5%. On the basis of the good earnings, strong cash flow and solid balance sheet, the Management Board will propose that the Annual General Meeting approves a dividend of Euro 2.08 per share for the 2018 financial year (2017: Euro 2.05 per share). The 1.5% dividend increase is consistent with EBIT growth. Austrian Post is ...

