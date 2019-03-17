Wolford: Skinwear-Producer Wolford AG, which is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, generated revenue of Euro 108.2 mn in the first nine months of the current financial year, comprising a decline of 9.4% when compared to the same period in prior year (Euro 119.4 mn). A large share of the revenue decrease amounting to Euro 11.2 mn could be compensated on the earnings level thanks to the Company's initial success in substantially reducing ongoing costs. As a result, operating earnings only deteriorated by close to Euro 1 mn from the same period in prior year. EBIT in the first nine months of 2018/19 financial year amounted to Euro -2.3 mn, compared to Euro -1.4 mn of the same period in prior year. However, as the consequence of tax payments in arrears, earnings after tax totaled ...

