Thrones Capital Led by Bruce Shi Launched the AI Trading Hedge Fund

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2019 / Amidst the dilemma around traditional hedge funds and global economic crisis, Bruce Shi, a top entrepreneur who founded Thrones Capital, recently launched the AI Trading Hedge Fund to help stock market investors achieve their financial goals. Thrones Capital has been offering a wide array of artificial intelligence algorithms that help investors to gain profit. The company applies AI algorithms to trade S&P 500 index futures and options by learning the S&P 500 market volatility.

According to the management of Thrones Capital, AI Trading Hedge Fund has maintained solid performance for the past three years, with steady growth, high returns and adequate risk control measures. The company launched fundraising for the AI Trading Hedge Fund and the management reported that the fundraising campaign's second phase is now complete, with the fund size having been almost reached $20 million. AI Trading Hedge Fund is a brainchild of Bruce Shi, who is also the founder of Thrones Capital.

Bruce Shi, the founder of the company was one of the top scorers at the 2007 Chinese College Entrance Exam and was subsequently admitted to Shanghai Jiao Tong University. During his senior year, he proved how long-position and short-selling of gold and silver futures using quantitative technologies can help traders in reaching trading high profits in a short time and earned scholarship to study abroad. He was rewarded a Master's scholarship in 2012 and in the same year, his journey as an entrepreneur started. In 2012, Bruce Shi founded an O2O start-up, Happy Hour Club, which supported by University Incubator. Due to his outstanding performance in academic, He even received a full PhD scholarship from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University. He won the Best Paper Award at IEEE for one of his paper published in 2016 during his PhD program. He started his stock market journey by investing the US stock market from 2011 and China Growth Enterprise Market in 2014, which caught the bull market wave earlier than crowd at the perfect timing. Since 2016, Bruce Shi has had remarkable achievements about artificial intelligence in financial market and made his first trading model at the end of 2016. Thrones Capital Artificial Intelligence Quantitative Trading Fund was launched in 2017, and the fund scale reached 15 million US dollars (more than 100 million yuan) by 2019.

Thrones Capital has earned reputation for building quantitative models and using advanced AI algorithms to learn and predict index futures and index options. The trading model leverage AI to train quantitative analytics model combined with automated order placement system, as well as self-adaptive learning ability powered by AI. In real trading scenario, the Thrones Capital's transaction profitable rate has grown substantially over the past three years and the model has proved its ability in different market condition, include bull, bear and sideways markets, etc.

Bruce Shi, the founder of the company believes that many traditional hedge funds have already introduced AI technology and automated trading have increased in numbers with each passing year. He said that his company would continue to explore AI technology and market in the days to come. Bruce Shi also mentioned that reshaping the trading market with artificial intelligence is a long-term goal and also maintained that he was not optimistic about the existing profit strategies. He believes that the goal of Thrones Capital is to create sustainable and steady growth opportunities and to maintain profitability by launching a fresh profit strategy ceaselessly.

Thrones Capital targets capital growth and trading the US stock market index. The fund takes risk control as its top priority and draws the maximum benefit within the controllable risk range. The fund combines short-term trading, medium-term trend, and fixed-income strategy. It combines trend and value investment, and optimizes the combination into high-return, low-return, stable-revenue, and low-risk investment products. Thrones Capital strategy leverages artificial intelligence and big data analytics with supervise learning and reinforcement learning algorithms. The artificial intelligence engine learns historical market data and real-time market data, dynamically optimizing trading model. The fund's goal is to obtain higher annualized return under the premise of controlling risk.

