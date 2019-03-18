Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 15 March 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450





Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 15 March 2019

Guernsey, 18 March 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 11 March 2019 and 15 March 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 7 March 2019 (the "Third Buyback Programme"), it bought back 11,112 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.08 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 11/03/2019 BATE 158 7.18 1,134 XLON 1,555 7.12 11,064 CHIX 94 7.14 672 TRQX 124 7.17 889 Total 1,931 7.12 13,758 12/03/2019 BATE 183 7.10 1,300 XLON 1,803 7.08 12,756 CHIX 103 7.09 730 TRQX 126 7.10 895 Total 2,215 7.08 15,681 13/03/2019 BATE 182 7.02 1,277 XLON 1,843 7.03 12,959 CHIX 108 7.02 759 TRQX 134 7.02 940 Total 2,267 7.03 15,934 14/03/2019 BATE 62 7.11 441 XLON 2,008 7.08 14,217 CHIX 102 7.08 722 TRQX 127 7.09 901 Total 2,299 7.08 16,280 15/03/2019 BATE 151 7.08 1,070 XLON 2,008 7.11 14,285 CHIX 108 7.11 767 TRQX 133 7.09 943 Total 2,400 7.11 17,065







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,736,496 (equal to 29.4% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,076,866, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 11 March 2019 and 15 March 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 11/03/2019 TRQX 30 7.24 217.20 CHIX 20 7.22 144.40 BATE 37 7.22 267.14 BATE 7 7.20 50.40 BATE 8 7.16 57.28 BATE 12 7.16 85.92 BATE 22 7.16 157.52 BATE 18 7.16 128.88 BATE 15 7.16 107.40 BATE 39 7.16 279.24 CHIX 52 7.16 372.32 TRQX 69 7.16 494.04 XLON 352 7.14 2,513.28 XLON 626 7.14 4,469.64 TRQX 25 7.10 177.50 XLON 117 7.08 828.36 XLON 70 7.08 495.60 XLON 189 7.08 1,338.12 XLON 97 7.06 684.82 XLON 104 7.06 734.24 CHIX 22 7.04 154.88 Total 1,931 7.12 13,758.18 12/03/2019 BATE 38 7.20 273.60 TRQX 25 7.18 179.50 CHIX 20 7.14 142.80 XLON 177 7.08 1,253.16 XLON 359 7.08 2,541.72 XLON 105 7.08 743.40 XLON 149 7.08 1,054.92 XLON 15 7.08 106.20 XLON 135 7.08 955.80 XLON 63 7.08 446.04 XLON 56 7.08 396.48 XLON 117 7.08 828.36 BATE 49 7.08 346.92 BATE 96 7.08 679.68 CHIX 83 7.08 587.64 TRQX 101 7.08 715.08 XLON 178 7.08 1,260.24 XLON 172 7.06 1,214.32 XLON 277 7.06 1,955.62 Total 2,215 7.08 15,681.48 13/03/2019 XLON 218 7.00 1,526.00 XLON 367 7.00 2,569.00 XLON 44 7.00 308.00 XLON 77 7.00 539.00 XLON 174 7.04 1,224.96 XLON 166 7.00 1,162.00 TRQX 26 7.00 182.00 BATE 37 7.00 259.00 CHIX 25 7.04 176.00 TRQX 26 7.02 182.52 CHIX 83 7.02 582.66 BATE 145 7.02 1,017.90 TRQX 82 7.02 575.64 XLON 664 7.06 4,687.84 XLON 129 7.08 913.32 XLON 4 7.10 28.40 Total 2,267 7.03 15,934.24 14/03/2019 CHIX 20 7.06 141.20 TRQX 29 7.10 205.90 BATE 31 7.18 222.58 TRQX 25 7.10 177.50 CHIX 20 7.06 141.20 TRQX 26 7.10 184.60 XLON 918 7.08 6,499.44 XLON 84 7.08 594.72 XLON 969 7.08 6,860.52 BATE 31 7.04 218.24 XLON 31 7.08 219.48 CHIX 40 7.10 284.00 XLON 6 7.08 42.48 CHIX 11 7.06 77.66 CHIX 11 7.06 77.66 TRQX 30 7.02 210.60 TRQX 17 7.20 122.40 Total 2,299 7.08 16,280.18 15/03/2019 XLON 558 7.18 4,006.44 CHIX 23 7.14 164.22 XLON 99 7.06 698.94 XLON 82 7.06 578.92 XLON 190 7.12 1,352.80 XLON 158 7.12 1,124.96 XLON 38 7.12 270.56 BATE 34 7.10 241.40 TRQX 30 7.12 213.60 XLON 214 7.12 1,523.68 CHIX 22 7.14 157.08 CHIX 22 7.08 155.76 XLON 116 7.06 818.96 CHIX 23 7.08 162.84 XLON 5 7.06 35.30 XLON 84 7.06 593.04 XLON 153 7.06 1,080.18 CHIX 18 7.08 127.44 TRQX 103 7.08 729.24 BATE 117 7.08 828.36 XLON 24 7.06 169.44 XLON 287 7.08 2,031.96 Total 2,400 7.11 17,065.12



