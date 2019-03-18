ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Enters into a Sales and Marketing Agreement with Zeem Solutions for the Sales and Distribution of ADOMANI's Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles today announced a mutual sales and marketing agreement with Zeem Solutions, a commercial electric vehicle (CEV) service provider. Zeem will serve as an important sales representative and partner for ADOMANI's electric trucks and cargo vans. Zeem works with fleet owners to form and integrate comprehensive CEV strategies that focus on the total cost of ownership and ROI for its clients.

"We are excited to partner with Zeem, which increases our sales force across the US," said Jim Reynold's, President and CEO of ADOMANI®. "Zeem brings value-added support and service for our products. They also understand state and clean energy voucher programs for electric vehicles, which will help them support us in working with new customers."

Zeem Solutions works with small to large fleet owners across the US to help them find the right electric vehicle solution that fits their business needs. "We're excited to be part of this agreement as it adds another quality zero emissions product to our ZEV portfolio of offerings," said Paul Gioupis, Co-Founder and CEO of Zeem Solutions. "Because we are agnostic in our approach, we can offer our customers unbiased solutions that truly fit their fleet needs. We like what ADOMANI® offers in zero-emission trucks and vans and feel as though the electric vehicles will benefit our customers."

The agreement between ADOMANI® and Zeem Solutions covers three years and has an option to automatically renew for an additional three years.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI® is also a provider of new zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

About Zeem Solutions

Zeem is a commercial electric vehicle (CEV) service provider for small, medium and large fleet operators across the US. The company assists fleet operators with the formulation and integration of a tailored, comprehensive EV strategy to optimize operating costs when buying or leasing a CEV. Zeem is product agnostic and focused on vehicle options that meet its clients' transportation requirements. Through the utilization of innovative solutions for charging, grid monetization, and a proprietary operating system, Zeem works to meet a total cost of operation (TCO) par or below the cost of a diesel vehicle. To learn more, visit www.zeemsolutions.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in ADOMANI's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov . All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI® undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

