Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB: Oasmia announces a prospectus regarding admission to trading of new shares

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) ("Oasmia" or the "Company") has prepared a prospectus regarding the admission to trading of the 22,948,535 shares in the Company that were issued in the directed issue which was announced 4 March 2019.

The Prospectus has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority today and is available at the Company's website www.oasmia.com. The shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on or about 21 March 2019.

For more information:

Julian Aleksov, Executive Chairman

Tel: +46 (0)18 50 54 40

E-mail: julian.aleksov@oasmia.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on NASDAQ Capital Markets (OASM.US), Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR, ISIN SE0000722365) and NASDAQ Stockholm (OASM.ST).





This press release does not constitute a prospectus in accordance with the meaning of such term in directive 2003/71/EC. Nor does this press release constitute or form part of a solicitation or an offer to purchase, sell, subscribe for, or in any other way trade in securities in Oasmia. The publication or distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be subject to restrictions in accordance with relevant laws and persons in the jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of, and follow, such restrictions. Any securities referred to in this communication may not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction absent registration under applicable securities laws or an exemption from registration.

