Telenav Inc Up 51% in 2019, Just Getting StartedThe fourth quarter was not kind to Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV), or any stocks for that matter. The broader markets experienced a sell-off in October and then swooned in December. As a result, Telenav ended 2018 25% in the red.It's been a different story in 2019, though. Over the first two-and-a-half months, the Santa Clara-based tech penny stock is up 51%. And the company's short- and long-term growth estimates point to strong gains for the rest of the year.Trading at around $6.35 at the time of writing, a 2019 Telenav stock forecast of $12.00, which represents an increase of roughly 89%, is certainly.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...