iCIMS, Inc.: iCIMS Appoints Accomplished HR Software Sales Leader Frederik Ballon to Lead European Sales

London, UK, March 19, 2019, is growing its European and UK leadership team by appointing its first vice president of European sales, Frederik Ballon, responsible for supporting customer retention, driving sales and keeping up with demand from EU-based employers.

Ballon joins iCIMS from PeopleFluent, a talent management solution for Fortune 100 companies, where he led EMEA sales for multinational enterprise brands managing a team of approximately 40, for 13 years. A veteran of the HR software industry, Ballon brings a proven track record of achieving aggressive growth targets and scaling organizations from start-up to regional hubs. Ballon will report to the company's senior vice president of sales, Laura Wallace.

"As we expand across Europe, Frederik is the ideal leader because of his track record of supporting some of the largest global corporations with up to 150,000 employees," said Colin Day, founder and chief executive officer of iCIMS. "Frederik will play an instrumental role in helping enterprise companies achieve their talent goals, as well as attract exceptional talent to join our global team."

Ballon joins iCIMS at a time of strong growth with a double-digit revenue increase, driven by growing demand from global enterprises, including companies headquartered outside North America, such as Sony Music Entertainment and Clarkson PLC. In 2018, iCIMS became the industry's No. 1 talent acquisition solution provider, and part of the Vista Equity Partnersportfolio of SaaS companies to accelerate the company's expansion and innovation.

Prior to PeopleFluent, Ballon was the manager of global staffing and HRIS at AMI Semiconductors, and HRIS project manager at Proximus, Belgium's largest telecommunications company. He received his master's degree in psychology from KU Leuven, and holds a master's degree in sport psychology from Democritus University of Thrace, Greece, and speaks four languages.

"There is a clear need for a modern, powerful technology solution, and I am thrilled to join iCIMS to lead our support of European organizations to more efficiently source, attract and hire great talent," said Ballon.

About iCIMS:

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of integrated partners delivered within a platform-as-a-service.

Attachment