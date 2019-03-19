Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2019) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY) ("Destiny"), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced the integration of Play MPE within Nielsen's BDSradio, providing access to high quality audio files directly from Play MPE.

"Developing effective tools for the music industry is at the core of our business," said Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO, Destiny. "Play MPE has been leading the transformation to digital promotion since 2003. The integration of Play MPE and BDSradio helps provide instant access to the content programmers want, when they want it."

ABOUT DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in music delivery and promotion. Destiny's core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides a digital solution for effective music promotion and delivery. Working with the music industry's major and independent record labels, independent artists and promoters, Play MPE has delivered over 871 million releases, providing content to the music industry's largest community of global tastemakers. For more information, visit www.plaympe.com

CONTACT

Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43489