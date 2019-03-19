Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2019) - American Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: ABC) (the "Company" of "American Battery Metals") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew J. Rhoades, CPG, RG, as the Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and to provide an update from a recent management site visit.

QP Appointment

Matthew J. Rhoades, CPG, RG, is an accomplished professional geologist with direct working experience with exploration and development projects at numerous deposits and mines throughout the American West, Canada, Mexico and South America. Mr. Rhoades has been involved with many exploration, development and feasibility programs. Specifically to vanadium, he has been involved in the Wray Mesa Vanadium Project in Colorado and the Gibellini Vanadium project in Nevada.

Exploration Program Update

During the week of March 11th through 15th, Management met with a number of the regulatory bodies in Utah including the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and the Department of Oil, Gas and Minerals. The meetings were held in relation to permitting the Company's upcoming drilling program at the Temple Mountain Vanadium property, which is to consist of two phases: an initial 10-hole reverse circulation drill program totaling 3,000 feet which will focus on testing known zones of mineralization and a second phase program to follow-up on targets identified through the upcoming geophysical surveying and regional exploration.

The Phase I drill program will commence once all the permits have been received and O'Keefe drilling has been contracted to complete the program. The radon pot electret geophysical survey is anticipated to commence within 14 days. The regional exploration team, which will be conducting mapping and sampling is being mobilized with the program expected to commence in one week.

Matthew J. Rhoades, CPG, RG, who is a consultant to the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101, has approved the contents of this news release.

Michael Mulberry, President & CEO of American Battery Metals, commented "We are excited to get our spring 2019 exploration program underway. We have had some very productive and constructive meetings with the various government agencies and look forward to working closely with them as we finalize our upcoming drill program and future developments. We believe the combination of drilling historical showings plus geophysics should allow us to expediently and efficiently delineate the vanadium-rich mineralization at Temple Mountain."

About the Company

American Battery Metals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake property located in Esmeralda County in the state of Nevada, USA and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Temple Mountain Vanadium Property located in Emery County, Utah, USA.

