Toronto, Canada / Gibraltar--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2019) - KABN (Gibraltar) Limited ("KABN") (www.kabn.network), a global financial services platform that has developed, among its suite of products, a patent pending, blockchain based, GDPR compliant, Always On, global identification and accreditation as a support service for investors and other types of contributors, and a digital currencies-to-fiat Visa prepaid card and banking wallet, is pleased to announced the launch of a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM. The forum will serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both shareholders and the broader investment community in a fully moderated environment.

KABN recently launched, in partnership with Polymath and a global consortium, its KABN Equity Token (www.kabntoken.com), allowing qualified investors to participate, subject to jurisdictional securities laws, rules and regulations in its equities offering.

The Company will also receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR PUBLIC COMPANY EXECUTIVES AND SHAREHOLDERS

AGORACOM "CEO Verified" provides the first ever identity verification of executives on a finance platform. For the first time ever, CEO's and other company officers can post or communicate within a discussion forum without the risk of impersonation leading to catastrophic consequences. As the ultimate influencers of their own companies, "CEO Verified" Forums will create incredible levels of engagement between companies and investors that have long desired civilized, constructive and factual conversation, with no limitations as to the number of characters.

Posts to AGORACOM are shareable on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, which enables the Company to continue utilizing these channels while making AGORACOM the primary HUB of investor engagement.

There are no log-in requirements for investors to visit the forum and read posts. Those wishing to post questions, comments and interact with company officers can quickly log-in using their Facebook or LinkedIn accounts, or create an anonymous new user account.

The KABN Discussion Forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/KABN

Verified Officer at launch:

Ben Kessler, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Kessler, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Social media participation is very important to KABN and AGORACOM forums are purpose built to facilitate intelligent discussion without the nonsense that plagues other such sites. I encourage everyone to read and participate in our CEO Verified Discussion Forum to create great, vibrant and constructive discussion for the long term benefit of everyone. "

George Tsiolis, AGORACOM Founder stated "This is a service that is long overdue for small cap companies, executives and long-term shareholders that have had no choice but to watch their company message get hijacked on unmonitored forums by unscrupulous investors. CEO Verified Discussion Forums is the killer solution and it is free, so every small cap CEO in North America should be using it and every small cap shareholder should be demanding it."

About KABN (www.kabn.network)

KABN, an integrated financial service platform offering neo banking type solutions, has received approval by Visa to launch its crypto-linked card and banking wallet program. KABN has partnered with Transact Payments Ltd, a European e-money institution and Principal Member of Visa, global processor GPS and platform technology provider Pannovate to launch the program in the UK and subsequently the EEA in the 2nd quarter of the year.

Branded the Pegasus Flyte Visa card, the KABN card program offers an "on/off ramp" conversion process for a variety of cryptocurrencies to fiat together with multi-currency fiat transactions. Cardholders will be able to use their Pegasus Flyte Visa cards to spend in-store, online, and at ATMs wherever Visa is accepted globally.

The Pegasus Flyte program will also offer a robust loyalty and customer engagement platform. The anchor of the program is KABN ID, a Blockchain and biometrically-based, "Always On" validation and verification process. This patent-pending, GDPR compliant process allows for efficient and frictionless customer acquisition and onboarding.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 767K investors that visited 5.2 million times and read 53 million pages of information every year. The average duration of visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry (All Metrics Average 2008 - 2017).

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion, as well as, implementation of the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums in 2007. 10 years later, in 2017, AGORACOM launched the first ever "CEO Verified" Discussion Forums to allow Small Cap CEO's and Company officers to post comments in a fully verified, moderated and social media shareable environment.

For further information, please contact:

KABN

Ben Kessler, CEO

ben.kessler@kabn.network

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate", or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43483