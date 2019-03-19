Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2019) - Software development company, SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOFT) (the "Company" or "SoftLab9"), is pleased to announce it signed an agreement on March 19, 2019 with Bureau Van Dijk (BVD), a subsidiary of Moody's credit agency, to work with them as a key provider of global company information for SoftLab9's EnhanceComply.com compliance products.

Rahim Mohamed, Co-founder and CEO of Softlab9, stated, "We are very excited to add BvD as a member of our data partners. They enhance our coverage with the world's most comprehensive data sets, including beneficial ownership, corporate structure, and more. Adding these capabilities will make SoftLab9's enhanced due diligence one of the most thorough services available."

Over the past months, SoftLab9 has developed proprietary data analysis software that integrates with traditional data sources, greatly reducing research time and liability while accelerating time to revenue. They are working in conjunction with some of the world's most advanced aggregators in regulatory technology, electronic identification, media monitoring, financial scoring, and business intelligence.

SoftLab9 has future plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) to their datasets for even more efficiency in analyzing large amounts of structured and unstructured data. The Company has already entered agreements for this product which they will be marketing to many different sectors that are affected by the increasing regulations.

For more information about SoftLab9 projects and developments, visit softlab9.com.

About SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc.

SoftLab9 is engaged in software development for advertising, Fintech, RegTech, data aggregation, and compliance in today's new, data-driven business landscape. We strive to be industry leaders, creating innovations engineered from the ground up by our diverse culture of talent. SoftLab9 delivers sustained value by strategically producing next generation software and services to address our clients' immediate and long-term needs, helping them reach their goals on a global scale.

Contact for SoftLab9:

Rahim Mohamed, Co-Founder & CEO

SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc.

E: rm@softlab9.com

C: (403) 605-9429

Jay Ruckenstein, Co-Founder & President

SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc.

E: j@softlab9.com

T: 833-SOFTLAB (833-763-8522)

C: 514-708-2200

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43510