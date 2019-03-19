INVNT Recognised for Xero and TEDxSydney Work at The Event Marketing Awards 2019

HONG KONG, March 19, 2019, the global live brand storytelling agency, in partnership with Xero has received the Best Corporate Event Gold Award at the prestigious Event Marketing Awards 2019organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific and CEI, for its production, management and design of Xerocon Brisbane 2018- Australasia's largest technology conference for the accounting industry.



During the ceremony, which was held at the Eaton Club in Hong Kong on Tuesday evening local time, INVNT was also recognised with the Best Sustainability Bronze Award alongside client TEDxSydney, for the production of the not-for-profit organisation's flagship event in 2018, which was themed around the concept of HumanKind and saw the agency devise and implement a series of environmentally friendly initiatives.



Now in their fourth year, the Event Marketing Awards organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific and CEI recognise best practice in the creation, planning, production and management of innovative and successful events across the Asia-Pacific region.



Commenting on the agency's successes Kristina McCoobery, Co-Founder and COO, INVNT, who attended the ceremony said: "We are very excited to be recognised at this year's Event Marketing Awards organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific and CEI. It's incredibly positive to see such highly regarded marketing and advertising media outlets like Campaign and CEI acknowledge the efforts that our team has made and the impact we have had across the region for our work with many of the biggest brands in the world.



"We are building out a best in class team of INVNTrs internationally to help support the growing global demand for live events. While these awards cover the Asia-Pacific region, the recognition we've received is a reflection of the talent, dedication and camaraderie of our entire global tribe."

###

About INVNT

