WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
19.03.2019 | 15:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank - candidate withdraws his candidacy to the Board of Directors

One of the candidates for the Board of Arion Bank hf. Paul Richard Horner has withdrawn his candidacy due to existing contractual obligations that came up after the publication of nominations. According to the Bank's Article of Association the Board shall be comprised of five to eight individuals. Six candidates will therefore be up for election to the Board in the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2019. It is expected that a shareholders' meeting will be held later this year where one board member will be added to the Board. It is expected that Paul Horner will stand as candidate at that time.



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)