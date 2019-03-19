Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc.: ISSI HyperFlash memory has successfully been designed into the NXP i.MX RT106A MCU-based solution for AVS (Alexa Voice Service)

MILPITAS, Calif., March 19, 2019(256Mb 3.3V BGA package) with NXP's i.MX RT106A MCU based solution for AVS (Alexa Voice Service).

The Alexa Voice Service (AVS) is a virtual assistant developed by Amazon that provides cloud-based automatic speech recognition (ASR) and natural language understanding (NLU) to provide information, media playback, communication and smart device control capabilities to consumers.

HyperFlash memory based on the HyperBus technology dramatically improves memory performance while reducing pin count and board space, essential for NXP's implementation to save BOM cost without compromising performance to do XIP (execute-in-place) operations.

"NXP is an important partner for us. We are very glad that NXP adopted our HyperFlash solution. HyperFlash fits nicely in the application to meet the increasingly challenging demands of both cost and performance of AVS systems," said Michael Wang, Director of Business Development at ISSI.

"ISSI's HyperFlash gives us the XIP performance we needed for our turnkey low cost, small form factor, MCU-based Alexa Voice Service solution on our i.MX RT106A," said Rick Bye, IoT Solutions Sr. Marketing Manager at NXP.

ISSI provides HyperRAM and HyperFlash products based on the HyperBus interface. By combining HyperFlash and HyperRAM components on a single bus, chipset providers can reduce controller pin count, accommodate smaller packages and simplify PCB design, resulting in significant cost savings while dramatically improving performance. ISSI intends to provide the same high quality and long term support for HyperRAM and HyperFlash customers, similar to its SRAM, DRAM and other Flash product families including Serial/Parallel NOR, NAND and eMMC products.

HyperFlash products in both industrial and automotive temperature ranges from ISSI are available now.



About HyperBus Interface

The efficient 12-pin HyperBus Interface consists of an 8-pin address/data bus, a differential clock (2 signals), one Chip Select and a Read Data Strobe for the controller, reducing the overall cost of the system. The HyperBus Interface allows for read throughput of up to 333 megabytes per second, supporting the requirements for a wide range of high-performance applications, such as automotive instrument clusters, infotainment / navigation systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), hand-held displays, digital cameras, projectors, factory automation, medical diagnostic equipment, and home automation and appliances.

