DJ Marinomed Biotech AG (MARI-AT): Solving the insoluble

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

goetzpartners securities Limited Marinomed Biotech AG (MARI-AT): Solving the insoluble 21-March-2019 / 08:15 GMT/BST *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* *Published to the market and investors on 21st March 2019 @ 7.48am (GMT).* *Marinomed Biotech AG (MARI-AT): Solving the insoluble* *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target Price: EUR95.00 * *Current Price: EUR78.00 (CoB on 20th March 2019) * *KEY TAKEAWAY* We initiate coverage of Marinomed Biotech AG ("MARI") with an OUTPERFORM recommendation and a target price ("TP") of EUR95 per share (>20% upside). Marinomed uses its proprietary Marinosolv technology to dissolve hardly soluble therapeutic compounds to improve their bioavailability and hence efficacy and safety. Pivotal Phase III data for lead asset Budesolv in hay fever (allergic rhinitis, "AR") is expected in Q2/2019E, paving the way for approval and launch in 2021E into a >$12.2bn market. We model peak sales of EUR750m (<4% market share), with Marinomed retaining up to 16% of value through distribution deals. Tacrosolv is due to enter Phase II for eye diseases in 2019E. Marinomed already generates revenues from six marketed over the counter ("OTC") products for cough and colds, discovered and developed in-house based on the patented and clinically validated Carragelose platform. *Budesolv Phase III data in allergic rhinitis in Q2/2019E the key catalyst* Budesolv contains the steroid budesonide, used for allergy and autoimmune diseases. It is being developed as a nasal spray for AR, an inflammation of the nasal mucous membranes that affects up to 30% of people. The ongoing Phase III trial is designed to show non-inferiority vs. Johnson & Johnson's OTC product Rhinocort Aqua (budesonide suspension), which generated sales of $250m in 2017, less than 2 years after the Rx-to-OTC switch. Marinomed plans to differentiate Budesolv based on faster onset of relief - minutes rather than days - through a secondary endpoint. This would position it as a competitor to market leader Flonase, which had sales of c.$1.6bn in 2017. *Tacrosolv is targeted at common and debilitating, yet underserved eye diseases* Tacrosolv is based on tacrolimus, an established immunosuppressant used in organ transplantation. Marinomed intends to develop the compound as a prescription drug for local application to the eye to treat allergic conjunctivitis and dry eye syndrome. The addressable markets were c.$1.4bn and c.$2.2bn, respectively, in 2017. Preclinical studies have demonstrated excellent tissue permeation and bioavailability at doses well below those used when tacrolimus is administered systemically. A Phase II challenge study in allergic conjunctivitis is due to start in 2019E, paving the way for pivotal Phase III studies in 2020E. We expect Marinomed to partner Tacrosolv after Phase II in a EUR500m deal including 12.5% royalties on sales and model peak sales of EUR1bn, of which dry eye accounts for 75%. *Marketed Carragelose-based products target a c.$28bn OTC market* The efficacy of Carragelose, which is based on a biopolymer with antiviral properties, has been demonstrated in four clinical trials in 650 adults and children, which showed a reduction in the duration of the cold (by 2 - 3 days), its symptoms, and the number of relapses. Marinomed has six Carragelose products targeting the cough, cold and allergy ("CCA") market worth c.$28bn in 2017 and growing at 4% - 5% per year. They are marketed through partners worldwide and generated sales between EUR28m - EUR43m in 2017, yielding EUR4.8m in total revenue to Marinomed. We forecast peak sales of c.EUR260m in 2030E (<1% market share) - with Marinomed entitled to c.16% - driven by continued growth of existing products in markets where they are already launched, entry into new countries that are covered by existing partnerships and launch of new products. *TP of EUR95 per share suggests >20% upside* Marinomed develops products based on two proprietary platforms (OTC medicines and new, aqueous formulations of existing drugs) that have distinct risk / reward profiles. We feel that the valuation methodology that best captures their different risk / reward profiles as well as their long-term potential is a sum-of-the-parts ("SoTP") analysis based on risk-adjusted net present values ("rNPVs") for Carragelose products and projects from the Marinosolv technology platform. The most valuable asset is Budesolv, accounting for c.43% of our valuation, followed by Carragelose products (31%). Positive data for Budesolv in Q2/2019E would lift our valuation to EUR107 per share. Kind regards, Brigitte de Lima | Analyst goetzpartners Healthcare Research Team | Research Team goetzpartners securities Limited The Stanley Building, 7 Pancras Square, London, N1C 4AG, England, UK. T +44 (0) 203 859 7725 | brigitte.delima@goetzpartners.com / healthcareresearch@goetzpartners.com www.goetzpartnerssecurities.com [1] goetzpartners securities LinkedIn page [2] Registered in England No. 04684144. Managing Directors: Dr Stephan Goetz, Martin Brunninger and Ulrich Kinzel. *goetzpartners securities Limited - Team Members* Equity Research Analysts - Martin Brunninger, Brigitte de Lima, Chris Redhead and Martin Piehlmeier. Sales / Marketing - Erland Sternby. Corporate Finance - Ulrich Kinzel, Wolf Dornbusch, Youchen Xin and Kieron Banerjee. Corporate Access and IR - Tanya Tracey and Bettina Ellinghorst. Compliance - Paul W. Dunne. Click here [3] to see our privacy policy. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Marinomed Biotech AG. GPSL publishes and distributes "Investment" Research and "Corporate Sponsored" Research. Our Corporate Sponsored Research and investor meetings (e.g. NDRs, 1 to 1 meetings) are free to access and attend and is not classified as an inducement in a post-MiFID2 world, this is because the issuer is paying GPSL. GPSL does not offer any execution or market making services. This is a marketing communication as defined by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). In accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR [4] ") - if you would like to be removed / unsubscribed from our CRM (also please note that you are free to contact GPSL at any time in the future to have your e-mail subscription amended), please e-mail: researchproduction@goetzpartners.com About GPSL [1]: goetzpartners securities Limited is a member of the goetzpartners group, and a leading pan European investment bank and research company. We bring together a wide range of expertise, insights and innovations to advance the interests of our clients around the world. The fast-changing environment brings challenges for businesses and investors. Research innovation, digital transformation and disruptive business ideas reshuffle the corporate world at a relentless pace. Our sector knowledge and our global footprint bring together corporate intelligence and a deep understanding of the industry with a wide network of top decision makers. These collective insights help our clients to stay at the leading edge of change. This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. This communication (including any attachments) from goetzpartners securities Limited ("GPSL") is confidential and may contain information which is proprietary, privileged or otherwise legally protected against unauthorised use or disclosure. If you receive this communication in error or are not the intended recipient of this communication, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this communication, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on this communication is expressly prohibited. GPSL shall not be liable for the improper or incomplete transmission of the information contained in this communication nor for any delay in its receipt or damage to your system. GPSL does not guarantee that the integrity of this communication has been maintained nor that this communication is free of viruses, interceptions or interference and makes no warranties in relation to these matters. This is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment products, or an official confirmation. GPSL record electronic and phone communications in accordance with FCA and MiFID2 regulations, they will be monitored for regulatory and training purposes. GPSL [5] is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 225563). Click on the following link for the GPSL MiFID2 Investor Guidance Notice [6] GPSL Equity Research publications are available on the following aggregators and via news distribution circuits (For Institutional Use Only): AlphaMetry [7], AlphaSense, Bloomberg (GOET), Capital IQ, EQS, FACTSET, ResearchFN [8], Research Tree [9], RNS Reach, Sentieo [10] and Thomson Reuters. Please copy the below link and paste it into your browser for the full pdf version of the equity research report: https://gp.bluematrix.com/sellside/EmailDocViewer?encrypt=5737d556-39e5-4fbd-8 643-cb4b52e709cd&mime=pdf&co=gp&id=paul.dunne@goetzpartners.com&source=library View [11] *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.*

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2019 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

*This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 790119 21-March-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=750ca54579c5d5447638f7f35718f4d1&application_id=790119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4e235136b3fff70f6e9b300faf1356df&application_id=790119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e4cf3d45df1d07e4e36e54790266d6f1&application_id=790119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105c239b1a4ab584252dd4cb0ab60fcc&application_id=790119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ba4d174d6cc17a15461e9920a97cb6e6&application_id=790119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3a7dca011f706488817dc0ced9cb1594&application_id=790119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=74ec96f086effd6902b227645be3904c&application_id=790119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4ca72a1f25bfe4e057f55b4178d31406&application_id=790119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 9: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e6502ecec4e43c9ec21d32670b12b227&application_id=790119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 10: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e3895772493fb088c9401b3187f667a7&application_id=790119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 11: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=84f3b93f56995a2747916ef069ef6f38&application_id=790119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2019 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)