Avon and the British Beauty Council team up to harness the power of beauty

LONDON, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP), a globally recognised leader in direct selling of beauty products, has joined the new British Beauty Council, established to represent the voices, opinions and needs of the beauty industry.

As a key player in this exciting new venture, Avon will use its 130-year heritage in breakthrough innovation and insight from its millions-strong global network of women to help open up growth and excellence in the beauty sector. As part of its 'Open Up' strategy, Avon is embracing new partnerships to transform its brand, reach new consumers and create more opportunities for beauty entrepreneurs to earn, learn and succeed on their own terms.

The British Beauty Council has been set up to recognise and promote the huge contribution that beauty makes to the UK economy and to build beauty as a career choice, as well as extending into developing excellence in areas such as formulation, manufacturing, supply, and packaging. There are strong synergies with Avon's mission to enable its millions of Representatives worldwide to become successful beauty entrepreneurs - whether on a full or part-time basis.

Avon was also attracted to the partnership by the British Beauty Council's pledge to support inclusivity - to celebrate diversity and the interests of the entire industry, regardless of age, ability, gender, race, religion or culture. This aligns perfectly with Avon's own longstanding commitment to democratise beauty, by delivering high-quality beauty products at accessible prices and through championing every kind of beauty.

Louise Scott, Chief Scientific Officer at Avon, is the business's representative on the British Beauty Council board. She said: "It is estimated that the British beauty industry is worth more than £20 billion*. As one of the longest-standing beauty businesses in the world, Avon is delighted to be a founding patron of an organisation that will champion the power of beauty to create opportunities and contribute to the economy and society. We believe whole-heartedly in the British Beauty Council's mission to ensure that beauty is to be recognised and supported as a world leading industry."

Millie Kendal MBE, CEO of the British Beauty Council added: "I am delighted to have an iconic brand like Avon support the British Beauty Council as a founding patron. The promotion of female entrepreneurs via the cosmetics industry is an important and relevant - not to mention valuable - asset.Avon has long been a leader in supporting women in business and has a huge amount to bring to the table as it moves forward through significant transformation - exactly the kind of partner we need to elevate the reputation of the beauty industry."

