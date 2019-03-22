sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Olvi Oyj: OLVI PLC'S ANNUAL REPORT 2018 PUBLISHED

OLVI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 March 2019 at 2.00 pm


OLVI PLC'S ANNUAL REPORT 2018 PUBLISHED

Olvi plc's Annual Report for 2018 has been published. The Annual Report is available at www.olvigroup.fi/en>Releases and publications > Annual Reports. Annual Report includes Corporate Responsibility Report.

The report will not be released in printed form.

Reports on corporate governance, salaries and emoluments in 2018 have been provided separately. They are available at www.olvigroup.fi>Releases and publications > Annual Reports.



Further information:

Lasse Aho, Managing Director, Olvi plc
Phone +358 290 00 1050 or +358 400 203 600

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.olvi.fi

Attachments

  • Olve102019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3458bb88-e7f4-45ae-b3a4-7f7c8d0a0ec0)
  • Olvi Groups Annual Report 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f303a05d-b589-41e8-90f9-531de35d96f5)
  • Corporate Governance Statement 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/57181e0e-e603-459d-b897-2e59550cbd22)
  • Parent company Olvi plcs Remuneration Report 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9c08e70b-9463-4b02-a0a1-e39c9e34d7bb)
  • Auditors Report 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9e882cbe-2755-49f7-9548-c39d61e45dcc)

