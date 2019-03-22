Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2019) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTCQB: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") provided an update today on the Corporation's 2019 Drilling Program. Site preparation was completed on March 17th, 2019 and the drilling rig arrived on site, as scheduled, on March 18th, 2019. Drilling commenced on March 19th. The Corporation will next update the markets when drilling has reached the programmed total depth.

The Corporation anticipates initial flow rates between 10 to 20 barrels of oil per day from this initial well. Drilling, casing, completion and equipping of the well is expected to be complete by April 10th, 2019.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

