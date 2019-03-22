Points International Stock on the Verge of a Technical BreakoutRetailers of goods and services are always on the hunt for strategies to attract and retain customers. This is how small companies grow and flourish. One of the most effective methods that companies use to achieve this objective (besides offering discounts) is the establishment of loyalty programs.The use of loyalty programs is especially popular in the airline sector. For instance, when you book a flight, you are eligible to receive a specific amount of points that can then be used toward future travel or products.The aim is to give you a reason to come back as a customer and spend more.This is.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...