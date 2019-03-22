Marijuana News Today
In the marijuana news today we have an analysis showing that legal pot is indeed a threat to alcohol sales (and that's very big news for marijuana stocks). Meanwhile, the marijuana stock market fell in early-morning trading.
A recent survey by public relations firm Quinn Thomas was analyzed by DataTrek Research, leading to the conclusion that marijuana is indeed a threat to alcohol sales. (Source: "Marijuana Is Legal in More Places and That's Bad News for Alcohol Stocks," Barron's, March 22, 2019.)
This is.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
In the marijuana news today we have an analysis showing that legal pot is indeed a threat to alcohol sales (and that's very big news for marijuana stocks). Meanwhile, the marijuana stock market fell in early-morning trading.
A recent survey by public relations firm Quinn Thomas was analyzed by DataTrek Research, leading to the conclusion that marijuana is indeed a threat to alcohol sales. (Source: "Marijuana Is Legal in More Places and That's Bad News for Alcohol Stocks," Barron's, March 22, 2019.)
This is.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...