Mayr-Melnhof: The Mayr-Melnhof Group, producer of cartonboard packages, was able to conclude the year 2018 with a further profit increase in succession. Consolidated sales of the Group totaled Euro 2,337.7 mn and thus were at previous year's level (2017: Euro 2,336.8 mn). A price-related increase in sales at the cartonboard division contrasts with a slight decrease at the packaging division. At Euro 217.1 mn, an operating profit above the previous year's level was achieved (2017: Euro 215.0 mn). The Group's operating margin reached 9.3 % (2017: 9.2 %), the return on capital employed 15.5 % (2017: 15.1 %). Profit for the year rose by 5.9 % to Euro 164.2 mn (2017: Euro 155.0 mn). In line with the sound profit development, a recommendation will be made to the 25th Ordinary ...

