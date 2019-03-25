MAM Software Could Be on the Verge of a Multi-Year BreakoutI decided to search the speculative micro-cap segment for the next big breakout stock. Of course, there is no guarantee of success in this endeavor, but as those that go to Vegas would say, it may be worth the gamble.A candidate that surfaced on my screens is MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS), a small company with a market value of around $107.6 million.But as I will discuss later, MAMS stock is moving higher and could be set to stage a multi-year breakout at $9.00, up 21% over the past three months.MAM Software markets a "Windows" and cloud-based business management software application.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...