If You Like Pot Stocks But Don't Like Risk, Read ThisWith the rise of the cannabis industry, early investors in pot stocks are laughing all the way to the bank.Consider Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC), which began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada in April 2014.The company graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) in July 2016, and now also trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Investors who bought Canopy Growth Corp's Canadian shares during its first day of trading paid around CA$2.60 per share.Today, the stock is priced at around CA$62.30 per share. That's a total return 2,396%!Then there's Aurora Cannabis.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...