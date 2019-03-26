CGC Stock vs. TLRY StockWhen it comes to the top marijuana stocks, there are only a few names that belong in the conversation. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) and Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) being among the largest companies by market cap, are naturally included in the discussion. But when it comes to CGC stock vs. TLRY stock, the numbers appear to imply that there's a clear winner.Chart courtesy of .

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...