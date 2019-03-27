We provide a lot of coverage of the precious metals sector with a good reason. This is setting up to become one of the TOP 3 investing opportunities of 2019 which will provide mega returns. We are very, very close to this point. As per Tsaklanos his 1/99 Investing Principles investors should focus on a very small minority of sectors that will provide the vast majority of returns. If gold and silver miners continue to trade for 5 consecutive days and 3 consecutive weeks above today's price level they will confirm their breakout. Watch our selection of best gold stocks ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...