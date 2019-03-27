Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry announces publication of an article and video interview featuring High Hampton Holdings Corp. (CSE: HC) (OTC: HHPHF) (FFT: 0HCN). The company is a Canadian-based cannabis brand and distribution company focused on California's market. With a vertically-integrated approach, the company owns leading brands like Mojave Jane and CALIGOLD, distribution companies like Bravo Distribution, and cultivation projects like CoachellaGro and 420 Realty, among other assets.

California's cannabis industry could reach $5.1 billion in 2019, according to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, driving much of the growth in the wider U.S. market. With nearly 40 million residents and more than a million medical marijuana patients, the state accounts for nearly one third of the North American cannabis market. These dynamics have created significant demand for cannabis investments targeting the state.

CFN Media recently sat down with CEO Gary Latham to discuss some of the company's latest developments and what investors should know.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.cannabisfn.com/cfnvideo/?id=ubh05Ozq



California's Maturing Cannabis Market

Many Californian cannabis companies were focused on infrastructure last year. For example, they were concerned with growing cultivation capacity, choosing the right extraction style, and creating innovative new products. This focus has shifted to brands and distribution over the past couple of quarters. As competition has grown, cannabis companies are looking for ways to differentiate their brands and secure valuable real estate on dispensary shelves.

The industry has also seen a wave of consolidation over the past year. While there will always be room for craft cannabis companies in the market, the bulk of the product on dispensary shelves is likely to come from larger companies in the space. Smaller companies will have a choice to remain small or raise capital to grow larger, or sell the business to a larger competitor that can consolidate the operations.

High Hampton's Unique Focus

High Hampton has focused on distribution as a cornerstone for its business. While distributors were previously focused on one-off sales, modern cannabis distributors spend time with budtenders to educate them about products in the same way that a wine distributor would spend time at a retailer. Distribution is quickly becoming a key part of the cannabis business, just as it has become in the alcohol industry.

The company is also focused on building high-quality brands. While there are likely to be some overarching brands, most brands will be keyed to specific demographics. Some dispensaries may cater to older individuals looking for wellness-focused products, while others will cater to a younger demographic looking for something edgier. The key to success will be aligning brands with consumer trends and demographics.

The 2083 Strategy

High Hampton's intended investment in 2083 is a game-changer for the business. Through a strategic investment the company is poised to own 40 percent of 2083. As an early pioneer in cannabis delivery via SpeedWeed, 2083 has become an iconic cannabis brand and helped shape various delivery regulations. Continuously experiencing rapid growth, SpeedWeed has 250,000 online customers, and it has partnered with many of the largest and most influential dispensaries in the region.

The company sees two benefits from the investment:

The ability to immediately introduce brands into the market and take them straight to consumers through the SpeedWeed distribution channel. Even better, SpeedWeed's unique market data can help effectively distribute products to dispensaries where the products are likely to sell the best.



A database of information to understand what consumers really want. Using this data, the company can formulate new products that are likely to succeed with less guesswork.

Looking Ahead

High Hampton Holdings Corp. (CSE: HC) (OTC: HHPHF) (FFT: 0HCN) has made tremendous progress in growing its business over the past few quarters. With a new CEO and the expected strategic investment in 2083, the company is well positioned to take advantage of the evolving Californian cannabis market. For more information, visit the company's website at www.highhampton.com.

Please follow the link to watch the full interview: https://www.cannabisfn.com/cfn-media-interviews-high-hamptons-ceo-to-discuss-2019-catalysts/

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/featuredcompany

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

Disclaimer

CannabisFN.com is not an independent financial investment advisor or broker-dealer. You should always consult with your own independent legal, tax, and/or investment professionals before making any investment decisions. The information provided onhttp://www.cannabisfn.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements drafted by our in-house team or provided by an affiliate. CannabisFN.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies that are the subject of the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider. We make no warranty or representation about the information including its completeness, accuracy, truthfulness or reliability and we disclaim, expressly and implicitly, all warranties of any kind, including whether the Information is complete, accurate, truthful, or reliable. As such, your use of the information is at your own risk. Nor do we undertake any obligation to update the items posted. CannabisFN.com received compensation for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on CannabisFN.com along with financial and corporate news.

The above article is sponsored content. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

Flane@cannabisfn.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43695