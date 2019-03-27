Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2019

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2019 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information Within first 5 working days of every month of 2019 AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues for the previous month 31 January 2019 Interim financial information for the year 2018 5 April 2019 Audited financial statements for the year 2018 30 April 2019 Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2019 31 July 2019 Interim financial information for the 6 month of 2019 31 October 2019 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2019

On 30 April 2019, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594