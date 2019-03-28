Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2019) - Miramont Resources Corp. (CSE: MONT) (OTCQB: MRRMF) (FRA: 6MR) ("Miramont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now completed 3,679 meters in nine diamond drill holes. The Company has received assay results for six of the nine holes. Although drilling has confirmed the basic geologic model that Miramont had developed for this district, significant mineralized drill intercepts thus far appear intermittent and discontinuous.

Drilling was planned to test three principal targets of the five targets currently identified. The existence of a deep-rooted hydrothermal system was determined, as was the presence of a buried intrusion as surmised from geophysical studies. The location of the nine drill holes is shown on the accompanying map.

Bill Pincus, Miramont's President and CEO said: "We are satisfied that we have confirmed our basic deposit model. Our understanding of the three-dimensional nature of this mineralized system has expanded with this program, but thus far, mineralized intercepts have proven to be discontinuous. Once we have received the results for all nine drill holes, we plan to evaluate data to develop a better understanding of hydrothermal fluid flow vectors. We will model all new data so as to best determine the controls on economic mineralization, where to best find it and how Miramont will best go forward."

The table below highlights selected high grade intervals. Values as high as 14.75 ppm Au and 110 ppm Ag were found. Significant base metal values were also encountered.

Selected High-Grade Samples for Cerro Hermoso Drill Program Hole Au ppm Ag ppm Cu% Pb% Zn% From (m) To (m) Width (m) CH-006 14.75

0.105



315.00 316.50 1.50 CH-004 2.71







158.45 159.60 1.15 CH-006

110





96.40 98.00 1.60 CH-004

18.9





21.00 23.00 2.00 CH-005



0.125 4.26 1.47 400.00 402.00 2.00 CH-006



0.105



315.00 316.50 1.50 CH-005





1.13 1.075 380.00 382.00 2.00



Analytic Protocols and QA/QC

Assays were completed first by SGS and then by ALS Laboratories in Peru. Future samples will be analyzed by ALS as primary laboratory. Miramont follows rigorous sampling and analytical protocols that meet industry standards. Core samples are stored in a secured area until transport in batches to either SGS or ALS prep labs in Arequipa, Peru. Sample batches include certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicate samples are then processed under the control of ALS or SGS. ALS samples are analyzed using the ME-ICP61 (a technique that provides a comprehensive multi-element overview of the rock geochemistry), while gold is analyzed by AA24 and GRA22 when values exceed 10 g/t. Over limit silver, copper, lead and zinc are analyzed using the OG-62 procedure. SGS samples are analyzed using the ICP 40B method while gold is analyzed by FAA515. Over limit silver, copper, lead and zinc are analyzed using the AAS41B procedure.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. William Pincus, CPG, President and CEO of Miramont and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Miramont Resources Corp.

Miramont is a Canadian based exploration company with a focus on acquiring and developing mineral prospects within world-class belts of South America. Miramont's two key projects are Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha, both located in southern Peru. Cerro Hermoso is a diatreme-hosted copper dominant polymetallic prospect. Lukkacha is a classic copper-porphyry prospect.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

MIRAMONT RESOURCES CORP.

"William Pincus"

William Pincus, President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 398-4493

info@miramontresources.com

www.miramontresources.com

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Map 1



To view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5945/43700_aec64a4734f28937_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43700