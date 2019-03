ScanSource, Inc. requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20190321005080 issued March 21, 2019 "Canpango, a ScanSource Company, Achieves Gold Partner Status with Salesforce" be removed.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005080/en/

Contacts:

Jason Weidman

Public Relations Manager, ScanSource, Inc.

jason.weidman@scansource.com

864.286.3066



Kathleen Owen

Director of Marketing, Canpango

kathleen.owen@canpango.com

414.708.8016