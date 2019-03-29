sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,045 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0JLPR ISIN: AT0000837307 Ticker-Symbol: T9Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,056
6,102
09:29
6,045
6,095
09:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG18,44+1,77 %
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG6,0450,00 %