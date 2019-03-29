New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2019) - Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCQB:WLDFF) (CSE:SUN) announces the availability of a CannabisNewsAudio Publication titled, "CBD Going Mainstream amid Flood of New Products, Celebrity Endorsements, and Emerging Consensus about Benefits."

Speaking of A-list celebrities and CBD products, it was the Wildflower Brands Inc.'s CBD+ Healing Stick that found its way into the gift bags of the stars such during Oscar weekend 2019. Packing a walloping 500mg of highly concentrated, full-spectrum CBD, Wildflower's cooling and soothing stick is easy to apply for targeted pain relief and skin care.

A reputable brand whose stated mission is to connect people to the healing power of plants via the company's increasingly sophisticated line of CBD vaporizers, capsules, tinctures, soaps and topicals, Vancouver-based Wildflower Wellness packs its extracts with essential amino acids and beneficial terpenes, the organic compounds that give plants flavor and scent.

Wildflower Brands is a company headquartered in Vancouver building reputable brands and quality products that incorporate the synergistic effects of plants and their extracts.

