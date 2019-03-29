Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of additional information 'On website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company' 29-March-2019 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement of additional information "On website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company" 1. General information 1.1. The "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company issuer's full corporate name 1.2. The "Surgutneftegas" PJSC issuer's abbreviat ed corporate name 1.3. The Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, issuer's Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, location ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1 1.4. The 1028600584540 issuer's OGRN code 1.5. The 8602060555 issuer's taxpayer identific ation number (INN) 1.6. The 00155-A issuer's unique code as assigned by the registeri ng authority 1.7. http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ [1]; Website used by the issuer to http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 disclose informati on 1.8. Date 29.03.2019 of the event about which the statement is made 2. Information content 2.1. Type of the document the text of which is published on the website: Annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018. 2.2. Date when the text of the document was published on the website: 29.03.2019. 2.3. Date of the auditor's report prepared for annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018: 29.03.2019. 3. Signature 3.1. Director General "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov 3.2. Date 29 March 2019 STAMP ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 8005 EQS News ID: 793745 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=55af7fb5d5e6fd6d305f4410c8263b41&application_id=793745&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2019 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)