Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-04-01 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 29.03.2019- Audited annual ALTM Attistibas finanšu RIG 10.04.2019 report institucija Altum -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2019 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2019 Government LTGCB08025A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB08025A Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2019- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 05.04.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2019 Audited annual EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2019- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 05.04.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2019 Audited annual TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2019 Sales figures K2LT K2 LT VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2019 Dividend ex-date TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja TLN Grupp -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2019 Audited annual TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2019 Audited annual GRG1L Grigeo VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2019 Dividend record TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja TLN date Grupp -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2019 Audited annual ARC1T Arco Vara TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2019 Dividend ex-date INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2019 Audited annual KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2019 Audited annual VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2019 Interim report, 6 VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2019 Dividend payment PRF1T PRFoods TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2019 Coupon payment MAYB055023FA Mainor Ülemiste TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2019 Dividend record INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.