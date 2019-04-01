zu Teil 13: Car technology

Aren't we all sometimes sick and tired of changing petrol prices? We don't mind prices going down, of course, but rising prices can actually reduce the fun of having and driving a car considerably. Wouldn't it be great if we could get rid of all these worries once and for all and save the environment at the same time? Sounds like a perfect solution. Could electric cars and hybrids be this solution we are so desperately looking for? Let's see what Lucy and her uncle learn about this subject from their ambitious car dealer.

Lucy and her uncle Jack are back at the car dealer's because Lucy wants to take a test drive in one of the cars that could be suitable for her. In Jack's opinion this is a great idea because in this way somebody else could give Lucy some initial instructions on how to drive on the left side of the road. Harry, the car dealer, might be the perfect man for this adventure. Why not properly test the young man's obvious interest in his niece right from the start?

Lucy: Oh Harry, I'm so grateful that you have so kindly agreed to go on the test drive with me.

Harry: It's always a pleasure for me to take care of the very special customers of our place. But let me show you something else first of all. There might be another alternative for your purpose. Have you ever thought of an electric car or a hybrid? You really couldn't be more up-to-date at the moment. That's state-of-the-art technology.

Lucy: Sounds great to me, Harry. I fully rely on your expert advice and who wouldn't want to own the latest technology car. But what is the difference between an electric and a hybrid car and how does it compare with a petrol or diesel-powered car?

Harry: Well, have a look at this beautiful model behind you, that's a hybrid car. They're becoming more and more popular. A hybrid car uses two engines, which means an electrical motor and a conventional petrol or diesel engine. The electric engine powers the car at lower speeds and the engine powers it at higher speeds. Thus, the advantage of a hybrid is not only its lower fuel consumption but also reduced CO2 emissions, which makes it environmentally friendly. As you can imagine, all this is controlled by a series of computers. They automatically detect certain driving conditions and different parameters. In order to save fuel, the electric motor is mainly used and not the gas engine, obviously.

Lucy: Oh wow, that's fantastic, isn't it? What other convincing arguments can you tell me in order to persuade my uncle to invest in this latest technology?

Harry: Oh, there are many more. This hybrid is equipped with the so-called regenerative braking system. Every time you use the brakes in your car, you're wasting energy because the kinetic energy that was propelling your car forward is now no longer needed and becomes useless. In this hybrid, however, this kinetic energy is recaptured by the regenerative braking system and converted into electricity to recharge the car's batteries. On the other hand, there are also so-called plug-in hybrids which can be charged just like an electric car. In this way the owners can charge their vehicle's battery packs by plugging into the nearest outlet or charging station. Moreover, lighter materials are used to build hybrids, which means less energy is needed to run them and additional energy is saved because their engines are smaller and lighter.

Lucy: Uncle Jack, come over here, you're missing all the extremely interesting explanations about hybrid cars! It can't be a mistake to buy such an advanced technology car. We could do so much for our environment. Hybrids are much cleaner and need less fuel to run. So, we'd no longer depend so much on fossil fuels and the constant ups and downs of the fuel prices. It's a great way to save money and we could really lower our carbon imprint on the environment.

Jack: It's true, Lucy, contributing to saving the planet is a wonderful and necessary thing to do. But has the gentleman told you what it takes to make the batteries? The process of mining the precious metals needed for manufacturing the battery packs is a very toxic and energy-intensive one, not to mention their disposal and recycling. And what about pollution from battery waste sites? When you consider all this, you see that we're far away from saving our planet in this way.

Harry: Unfortunately, this is something which can't be denied. So, we're all hoping for some revolutionary technological breakthrough to solve all these issues. But it could happen any time.

Jack: Moreover, I've seen the price of this car over there and I'm not so sure of the maintenance costs in the long run. Are there enough mechanics ...

