sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,48 Euro		-0,15
-0,23 %
WKN: 915272 ISIN: US1924461023 Ticker-Symbol: COZ 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,56
65,72
17:48
65,51
65,77
17:48
01.04.2019 | 17:17
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Bonum Pankki Oyj: Bonum Bank Plc: Samlink's sale to Cognizant complete

Bonum Bank Plc Stock Exchange Release 1st January 2019 at 12:15 CET

The sale of Finnish IT service provider Samlink Ltd. has been closed and former shareholders have sold their shares to American Cognizant. Transaction has been approved by the regulators.

Cognizant will officially become the owner of Samlink. As a result of the sale, all shares are officially transferred to Cognizant.

The sale was originally announced on 23rd January 2019.

The transaction has no impact on POP Bank Group's financial result in 2019.


Additional information:

CEO Pekka Lemettinen, POP Bank Alliance Coop Phone: +358 40 503 5411, email: pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

CEO Pia Ali-Tolppa, Bonum Bank Plc Phone: +358 50 303 1476, email: pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Main media

www.poppankki.fi


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)