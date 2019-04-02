CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS), the trusted partner in simplifying the complexity of business transformation in the digital age, today announced the opening of a technology lab to adopt blockchain technology across the wholesale business support systems (BSS) industry specifically in the area of intercarrier settlements.

CSG's lab, part of the company's ongoing leadership in the wholesale industry, will focus on solving the industry's toughest business challenges by leveraging the wider application of blockchain, as well as explore new applications for the technology in areas including trading, routing, roaming, fraud and partner management (video).

"In an era where change is the new constant, it is imperative companies look to innovation and technology as a means to keep pace with consumer demand," said Chad Dunavant, head of global product management, CSG. "Our leadership and knowledge in the wholesale space creates a competitive edge to identify opportunities where blockchain technology can harness success for our customers."

CSG will leverage its expertise in interconnect and wholesale to identify ways the technology can facilitate rapid and cost-efficient wholesale settlement between carriers and their partners to deliver all types of services to their customers. This includes leveraging blockchain technology to reduce the amount of time it takes to put contracts in place between carriers, as well as speeding up the process for carriers to settle financial agreements, lowering collection times.

As blockchain continues to evolve, this initiative will also look at ways the technology can integrate with CSG wholesale solutions, while harnessing the company's leading market presence and its product lines to help position its customers for success. Initially, research conducted in the lab will focus on five key areas of intercarrier settlements:

Agreement Blockchain

Event Record Blockchain

Financial Transaction Blockchain

Account Blockchain

Financial Settlement Blockchain

CSG is a leader in the BSS industry for wholesale market with a long-standing track record in disciplines including trading, routing, QoS assurance and inter-carrier billing and settlement. The company serves more than 300 operators and carriers worldwide including more than half of the companies that make up the ITW Global Leaders Forum. CSG offers end-to-end capabilities for wholesale carriers including buying, routing, pricing, selling and deal management for bilateral and swap details.

About CSG

CSG simplifies the complexity of business transformation in the digital age for the most respected communications, media and entertainment service providers worldwide. With over 35 years of experience, CSG delivers revenue management, customer experience and digital monetization solutions for every stage of the customer lifecycle. The company is the trusted partner driving digital transformation for leading global brands, including Arrow Electronics, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, iflix, MTN, TalkTalk, Telefonica, Telstra and Verizon.

For more information, visit our website at csgi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

