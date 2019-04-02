Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2019) - 6th Wave Innovations Corp., Salt Lake City, Utah (USA) and CyPlus GmbH, Hanau-Wolfgang (Germany) have signed a sales and marketing representative agreement for IXOS nanotech gold extraction resin for the mining industry. CyPlus is dedicated to bringing sustainable innovations beyond cyanides to the mining industry and has identified IXOS as a premiere product after a global search for technologies meeting strict performance criteria. The Company will represent 6th Wave in Europe, Mexico, Turkey and Egypt. "6th Wave's technology has tremendous potential," said Dr. Jürgen Steiger, CyPlus Head of Product Line Solution Provider. "We are very glad to support 6th Wave by introducing this game-changing product to our global gold mining customers."

Sherman McGill, President of 6th Wave, noted that, "It is a great honor to enter into a representative agreement with CyPlus whose international renown and exposure will greatly enhance product acceptance." CyPlus is a regional leader in cyanides with strong technology services and is gearing towards positioning as innovative solution provider.

6th Wave estimates that its molecularly imprinted polymer IXOS resin can increase gold mining profits by approximately $100 per ounce in process savings and extra gold recovered in direct comparison and as a replacement for activated carbon, the most widely used extraction medium today.

Each patented IXOS bead is imprinted at the molecular level to attract gold and ignore the other elements leached off in mining operations. IXOS also requires fewer chemicals, reduces waste, has no toxic emissions, and uses less power - making it a "greener" technology. The resin is supplied ready-to-use, with a range of particle sizes available to accommodate heap leach and resin-in-leach/pulp circuits.

IXOS has consistently and thoroughly outperformed activated carbon and conventional ion-exchange resins in laboratory and field trials conducted over the past three years including testing by CyPlus. The trials were done in conjunction with some of the world's largest gold mining companies under a wide variety of conditions. Sherman McGill: "Working directly with gold miners has allowed us to field-test the IXOS beads in harsh conditions that are impossible to synthesize. We have clearly demonstrated that the beads are predictable and consistent and display all of the positive attributes we have seen in the lab. We are confident that IXOS will substantially increase our customers' profitability."

6th Wave has a pilot plant in operation at a major US gold producer and has pending projects with other mines and Canadian R&D entities.

About 6th Wave Innovations Corp.

6th Wave Innovations Corp. is an extraction/detection/sequestration company using advanced technology to manufacture products that meet the highly specialized needs of its clients. 6th Wave will continue to develop products that positively impact shareholder value in the mining industry. It is currently developing other products for metal extraction and environmental remediation.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of 6th Wave's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CyPlus

Value explorers: Sustainable innovations beyond cyanides.

Our mission: We stand for safe and responsible handling of cyanides across their lifecycle from production, transport & handling to application and disposal. The Evonik subsidiary offerings encompass services for the entire cyanide life-cycle new solution offerings with focus on productivity increase of mines with the potential to disruptively innovate the gold leaching process. With approx. 100 employees worldwide, production sites in Europe and Mexico (CyPlus Idesa Joint Venture) as well as sales offices on all continents, we can ensure highest product quality, proximity to our customers and an optimum supply chain set up.

About Evonik

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 36,000 employees. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise generated sales of €15 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.6 billion.

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

