Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2019) - Lions Bay Mining Corp. (CSE: LBM) ("Lions Bay" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated the property purchase agreement entered into with Golden Predator Mining Corp. ("Golden Predator") for the sale of certain of its mineral claims located in the Yukon Territory.

Under the terms of the property purchase agreement, Golden Predator was required to make cash payments and issue Golden Predator common shares to Lions Bay over a period of 48 months in exchange for a 100% in the mineral claims located in the Upper Hyland River area in the southeast region of the Yukon Territory commonly known as the "Hy and Jay Property". Golden Predator made the first two payments of an aggregate of $30,000 and 85,000 common shares but has elected not to proceed with the remaining payments and, accordingly, the agreement has been terminated. The mineral claims were originally held by Bearing Lithium Corp. ("Bearing") and were acquired by Lions Bay pursuant to its spin-out transaction involving Bearing.

Jeremy Poirier, President and CEO of Lions Bay, stated "The Yukon remains an active region for high-grade gold exploration, with recent announcements of over $13 million in exploration programs currently underway. We look to internally formalize a plan to advance the Hy and Jay Property, which may include exploration on our own or with a joint-venture partner."

About Lions Bay Mining Corp.

Lions Bay Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company, primarily focused on mineral properties in North America. Its primary asset is the FLV lode mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA commonly referred to as the "Fish Lake Project", which are subject to an option agreement with First Divisions Ventures Inc. The Company also holds an interest in the mineral claims located in the Upper Hyland River area of eastern Yukon Territory of Canada and common referred to as the "Hy and Jay Property", as well as an interest in the mineral claims located in the Yukon Territory of Canada, commonly referred to as the "VM" and the "VBA" properties.

