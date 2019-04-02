Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc Ends 2018 StrongCharlotte's Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF, CNSX:CWEB) ended 2018 strongly, with fourth-quarter revenue increasing 71% and full-year revenue up 74%. The company also harvested a record 675,000 pounds of raw hemp.While Charlotte's Web's 2018 results were strong, 2019 looks like it will be a banner year for the Boulder, Colorado-based company.The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, which passed in December 2018, removed hemp as a controlled substance. The one-time illicit product is now governed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...