Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc Ends 2018 Strong
Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF, CNSX:CWEB) ended 2018 strongly, with fourth-quarter revenue increasing 71% and full-year revenue up 74%. The company also harvested a record 675,000 pounds of raw hemp.
While Charlotte's Web's 2018 results were strong, 2019 looks like it will be a banner year for the Boulder, Colorado-based company.
The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, which passed in December 2018, removed hemp as a controlled substance. The one-time illicit product is now governed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF, CNSX:CWEB) ended 2018 strongly, with fourth-quarter revenue increasing 71% and full-year revenue up 74%. The company also harvested a record 675,000 pounds of raw hemp.
While Charlotte's Web's 2018 results were strong, 2019 looks like it will be a banner year for the Boulder, Colorado-based company.
The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, which passed in December 2018, removed hemp as a controlled substance. The one-time illicit product is now governed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...