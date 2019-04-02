At the request of Teqnion AB, 556713-4183, Teqnion AB's shares will be traded on First North as from April 4, 2019, provided that the company fulfills the liquidity requirements. The company has 13,049,710 shares as per today's date. Short name: TEQ ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,129,710 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010869586 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 171873 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556713-4183 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial goods & services --------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8-545 013 30.