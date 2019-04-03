TalkTalk Optimizes Residential Wi-Fi with ASSIA CloudCheck Solution

Customer Quality of Experience proactively managed through combination of TalkTalk's next-generation Wi-Fi Hub and ASSIA's contextual analytics and machine learning

REDWOOD CITY, California, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Inc. (ASSIA) and TalkTalk have announced the successful deployment of ASSIA CloudCheck Wi-Fi management solution as part of TalkTalk's game-changing residential Wi-Fi Hub to improve Quality of Experience (QoE) for customers of the UK telecommunications operator. The CloudCheck cloud-based service measures, manages, diagnoses, and proactively optimizes in-home Wi-Fi networks using contextual analytics and machine learning. As part of their end-to-end Quality of Experience solution, TalkTalk also uses ASSIA's DSL Expresse Dynamic Line Management software product to manage and optimize their broadband services. The solution will reach over a million households by the end of the year.

"In home Wi-Fi performance is increasingly becoming the primary factor in how a residential customer perceives the quality of service provided by their internet service provider," said Phil Haslam, Chief Network Officer at TalkTalk Plc. "Coupled with advances we have made in recent years analyzing network telemetry data to improve broadband connectivity performance, the ASSIA solution gives us the additional data and visibility we need to understand the various patterns that can affect in-home Wi-Fi performance-and the management and optimization tools to deliver the best experience for our customers."

"TalkTalk is a trailblazer in seeing the opportunity to deliver customer satisfaction by taking responsibility for the performance of home Wi-Fi," said David Stevenson, Chief Revenue Officer, ASSIA. "Their commitment to accurately measure broadband and Wi-Fi speeds, diagnose issues, and proactively optimize network performance aligns perfectly with our mission at ASSIA."

TalkTalk has implemented the complete CloudCheck software platform including CloudCheck TruSpeed that accurately measures Broadband speeds to comply with the Ofcom VCOP (Voluntary Code of Practice). Today, UK homes equipped with TalkTalk's Wi-Fi hub are transparently measuring both broadband and Wi-Fi speed performance in order to proactively optimize in-home performance and help customers better understand issues of coverage, device obsolescence, and where necessary, optimize setup to improve customer experience-especially during peak times.

ASSIA's CloudCheck scoring and data mining capabilities will be released in June 2019 to further enhance TalkTalk's Customer Service Dashboard which has successfully used network telemetry data to more accurately pin point issues and solutions to poor connectivity. Both ASSIA and TalkTalk are committed to better assess and address major sources of customer quality of experience issues to improve the overall service provided.

About CloudCheck Software

ASSIA's CloudCheck Wi-Fi management offering is a hardware-agonistic, software-only solution that monitors, manages, and optimizes home Wi-Fi networks for service providers. Its unique layered architecture, composed of a cloud component that provides performance and scale and a smart agent on the CPE, manages the delivery of broadband to the device at scale. The CloudCheck service uses contextual analytics and machine-learning algorithms to evaluate historical and real-time conditions of the Wi-Fi environments and make automatic, usage- based optimizations that are ideal for each node on the network. Status updates, alerts, and recommendations are available to call center agents via APIs or a mobile app that turns field technicians and subscribers into Wi-Fi "experts" that can provide assisted or self-care. The CloudCheck platform seamlessly integrates with other care workflows and can use external data to make better decisions. To learn more visit https://www.assia-inc.com/products/cloudcheck/.

About TalkTalk

TalkTalk is the UK's leading value for money connectivity provider. TalkTalk believes that simple, affordable, reliable, and fair connectivity should be available to everyone. Since entering the market in the early 2000s, TalkTalk has a proud history as an innovative challenger brand. Today, TalkTalk provides landline, broadband, TV and mobile services to over four million customers. TalkTalk operates Britain's biggest unbundled broadband network, covering 96% of the population, supplying services to consumers through the TalkTalk brand, to businesses through TalkTalk Business, and by wholesaling to resellers. TalkTalk Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

About ASSIA

ASSIA is a trusted partner with the leading market share of management and optimization software solutions for global broadband and residential access networks. ASSIA's Expresse broadband system enables significant operational expense reduction for Internet Service Providers in the areas of subscriber care, of increased customer satisfaction, and of more connections upgrade to higher revenue-generating service tiers. ASSIA's ClearView software provides both broadband access and Wi-Fi connection analysis and recommends appropriate steps to resolve problems using language that is easy to understand by call-center agents and field technicians. ASSIA's CloudCheck Wi-Fi optimization software enables service providers and enterprises to deliver premium digital experiences over residential Wi-Fi networks. ASSIA has more than 100 million broadband households under contract worldwide. Thanks to the company's product evolution and contributions to broadband standards, ASSIA is poised to help ISPs across the world as they upgrade their networks with next-generation G.Vector and G.Fast standards. For more information, visit www.assia-inc.com.

