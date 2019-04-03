Marijuana News Today: U.S. CBD IPO Could Be HugeIn the marijuana news today, we have what may become one of the biggest opportunities for gains yet in the legal cannabis industry: a potential U.S. cannabidiol (CBD) initial public offering (IPO).Vertical Companies just closed a funding round that netted it $58.0 million, putting the company's valuation at $285.0 million. This is as it prepares for the IPO on the Nasdaq of its spinoff CBD company, Vertical Wellness. (Source: "Hemp Spinoff Aims to Raise $50 Million and List.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...