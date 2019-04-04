Electrocomponents plc Launches OKdo, Its Brand New Global Tech Company

The new business will focus uniquely on transforming two of the fastest-growing technology spaces: single board computing (SBC) and the Internet of Things (IoT)

LONDON, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrocomponents plc, the company behind RS Components and Allied Electronics & Automation, has launched OKdo, a new global technology business to focus on single board computing (SBC) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

OKdo has one simple focus: to create an outstanding experience for all SBC and IoT customers, whatever their background, goals and ambitions.

It will provide end-to-end support for all SBC and IoT segments, spanning makers, entrepreneurs, industrial designers, educators and re-seller partners.

Under the banner 'Design the World', it will deliver a unique combination of hardware, software, development support and manufacturing services to inspire and enable customers to generate new ideas and turn them into commercial reality.

"OKdo is testament to our passion for innovation," said Electrocomponents CEO, Lindsley Ruth. "It brings SBC and IoT customers the latest products, solutions and ideas to inspire and enable them to create technology that makes life better."

OKdo will build on existing relationships with SBC leaders including Arduino, BeagleBone and Raspberry Pi. Customers will reap the benefits of new partnerships with some of the world's most influential technology companies, including Arm, NXP, Broadcom, Intel, and Seeed, plus rising tech start-ups like Zerynth and The Things Industries.

The new global website (www.okdo.com) is now live in seven countries: the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, US and Japan. OKdo has also deployed a global sales team to support business customers. Alongside an impressive SBC and IoT technology portfolio, a range of new services are on offer.

OKdo's projects portal will help makers connect and bounce ideas off each other, while entrepreneurs and industrial designers will benefit from industry-leading support, including manufacturing, prototyping, and a free cloud-based IoT development platform.

Claire Doyle, OKdo's Global SVP, Commercial, said: "SBC and IoT are demanding disruptive markets that expect imagination, creativity and technical expertise in abundance."

Richard Curtin, OKdo's Global SVP, Technology, added: "OKdo is a business built on partnerships. We're working with some of the best technology companies on the planet to bring the latest products and innovations to more people around the world, wherever they are on their SBC and IoT journey."

