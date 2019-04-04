New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2019) -Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.

To view the full publication, titled, "CBD Industry Set to Explode as New Products, Consumers Enter Market," please visit: http://cnw.fm/5TSqe

The market for CBD products is exploding and likely will continue to grow as these products become more available. Because CBD can be made in a laboratory, an increasing amount of synthetically produced CBD has been entering the market. However, many CBD proponents contend that organic CBD (CBD extracted from hemp plants) is superior to synthetic CBD.

Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) produces a range of consumer-focused CBD products, but the company is growing its reach via strategic acquisitions. Sourcing organic CBD has been an issue for many manufacturers, which may be why Youngevity recently acquired Khrysos Global - a CBD producer based in Florida.

About Youngevity International Inc.

Youngevity International Inc., an emerging conglomerate operating in three distinct business segments including a vertically integrated coffee enterprise, a vertically integrated hemp-based product development enterprise including end-to-end processing, and a direct-selling enterprise that consists of an expanding portfolio of consumer brands developed with its in-house product development team and distributed by traditional and nontraditional channels, including a multi-country, direct-selling network. For more information, visit the company's website at www.YGYI.com.

