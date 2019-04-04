Allergan launches Juvéderm VOLUX - the latest evolution in facial filler treatments for those seeking a more defined chin and jawline

Allergan's latest hyaluronic acid injectable gel uses the patented VYCROSS technology and is specifically formulated to restore and create volume(1)

Juvéderm VOLUX allows practitioners to sculpt the chin and jaw area,(2) giving facial definition that can last for up to 18-24 months(3)*

According to research 51% (n=1,707) of people want to reshape their chin or jawline(4)**

MONACO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) -- today launched Juvéderm VOLUX at the 17th Aesthetic & Anti-Aging World Congress (AMWC) in Monaco. Juvéderm VOLUX represents the latest innovation in Allergan's extensive range of Juvéderm facial fillers. Juvéderm VOLUX contains hyaluronic acid (HA) and uses the unique patented VYCROSS technology.1,2 The product has been specially formulated to restore and create volume in the chin and jaw area2 for up to 18-24 months.3*

As we get older, several factors can contribute to how the lower face ages including genetics,5 soft tissue and bone structure changes,6 repetitive facial expressions7 and environmental elements.5 Many people start to lose definition around the chin, neck and jawline area,8 often changing the shape of the face.8

Interestingly, Allergan research shows that 51% (n = 870) of people want to change their lower face shape.4** In other research, women report the ideal lower face shape is a symmetrical, 'oval' shape with good proporation, which provides a defined jaw line with clear definition between the neck and chin area.9±

"Our face shape changes as we age: skin begins to thin and lose its plumpness, while drooping soft tissue can lead to the appearance of jowls," comments leading dermatologist Patricia Ogilvie, Germany. "Until now, non-invasive treatment options for the lower face have been limited. Juvéderm VOLUX is the perfect solution for my patients who want a more defined look around the lower face without having to resort to surgery - the gel enables us to restore volume so that the jawline appears tauter and more defined."

The importance of facial definition

Consumer research shows that 7 in 10 (70% / n = 17,929)pof people care about the way their face looks,10 and according to many experts the appearance of the lower face can play an important role in our perceived facial attractiveness.11

Beauty is often described using three key tenets: symmetry, balance and harmony.12 Some women describe the ideal lower face shape as a defined jawline and a firm, toned chin.9±

Juvéderm VOLUX, a structural gel, now provides a treatment option for those want to define the chin and jawline areas.1,2

Results with Juvéderm VOLUX

In a trial Juvéderm VOLUX delivered high satisfaction with 95% of patients (n = 85) reporting they were satisfied with the results three months after treatment.13 The setup of this study was unique as the primary goal was to evaluate the mean change in facial angle from baseline compared with a control group. At 18 months, 62% of patients (n = 79) still felt their results were positive.13



Like many other facial filler products within the Juvéderm range, Juvéderm VOLUX contains lidocaine for a more comfortable treatment experience.1



Marc Princen, Executive Vice President & President, International Commercial for Allergan, says: "Juvéderm has been answering the needs of consumers for well over a decade, helping them to achieve their desired look. As the Global leader in medical aesthetics we're constantly looking to evolve our portfolio of products and technologies, and now, with Juvéderm VOLUX, men and women around the world can achieve the defined and contoured lower face that they're looking for - allowing them to Sculpt it!"

Allergan is strongly committed to the health, safety and well-being of patients who are treated with our products. As part of the Company's ongoing commitment to medical education, Allergan is now offering training programs through its Allergan Medical Institute for healthcare professionals on the safe and effective use of this new treatment to ensure optimal patient satisfaction and outcomes.

For more information visit www.Allergan.com.

Notes to Editors

About Juvéderm

Juvéderm is the world's leading brand of hyaluronic acid facial fillers.14± The fillers work by restoring lost volume15,16 in the face, filling lines and wrinkles17 and hydrating skin18,19 - with results that can last from 9-24 months,20 depending on the treatment chosen.

HA is an ingredient known to moisture the skin,21 helping return its elasticity and tone to produce natural, healthy-looking skin.21

Juvéderm VOLUX is the latest addition to Allergan's range of VYCROSS facial fillers: Juve´derm VOLITE,19 Juve´derm VOLBELLA with lidocaine,17Juve´derm VOLIFT with lidocaine16 and Juve´derm VOLUMA with lidocaine.15

Juvéderm VOLUX is a brand of CE marked medical approved to restore and create volume in the chin and jaw area.1,2

About Allergan

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical company and a leader in a new industry model - Growth Pharma.?Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology and anti-infective?therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science,?a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry with 55+ mid-to-late stage pipeline programmes currently in development.

Allergan's success is powered by our 18,000+ global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at? www.Allergan.com

*(Based on comparative preclinical in vitro testing and results from repeat treatment data, added to Juve´derm VOLUX clinical study showing duration beyond 18 months after initial treatment or initial + top-up treatment in the chin and jaw, as well as clinical results for predicate device Juve´derm VOLUMA with lidocaine showing 24 month duration in the mid-face established Juve´derm VOLUX as having an in situ duration of 18-24 months.).2

**Results based on market research funded by Allergan in June 2013. A total of 1,707 web-based interviews of approximately 30 minutes were conducted among dermal filler users and dermal filler considerers from the United States (n=206), Brazil (n=203), United Kingdom (n=200), France (n=201), Italy (n=200), Germany (n=202), South Korea (n=255) and Australia (n=240).4

±Based on HCP tracking market research from over 1000 HCPs in the largest 13 aesthetic markets worldwide

p This consumer research was carried out on 17,929 consumers from 12 countries. It was completed in March 2018.9

*** A total of 42 consumers from Brazil (n=10), Canada (n=12), Italy (n=10), Turkey (n=10) were interviewed between August - October 2016. All were women who were dissatisfied with their face shape due to enlarged masseter muscle. Research was funded by Allergan.10

References

Juvéderm VOLUX Directions for Use. 72778JR10. Revision 2018-07-26 Allergan. Data on File. INT/0654/2018. Juvéderm VOLUX final clinical study report & clinical evaluation report - efficacy and duration data. Oct 2018 . Allergan. Data on File. INT/0074/2019.Juvederm VOLUX Final Clinical Evaluation Report. Jan 2019 Allergan Inc. Unpublished Data. Global dermal filler new concept research (chin and jawline), 2013. INT/0342/2018. June 2018 . Hartstein ME et al. Midfacial Rejuvenation. Springer 2012. ISBN 978146141007-2_2 Mendelson B, Wong CH. Aesthetic Plast Surg. 2012;36:753-60. Trojahn C et al. Biomed Res Int. 2015;2015. Article ID 318586. Coleman SR, Grover R. Aesthet Surg J. 2006;26:S4-S9. Allergan unpublished data. INT/0372/2018. Ideal lower face shape as reported by consumers. June 2018 . Unpublished data. INT/0162/ 2018b . The importance of Trust in Beauty survey - Additional consumer data April 2018 . Naini FB. Chapter 20. The Chin. In: Naini FB, et al. Facial Aesthetics: Concepts & Clinical Diagnosis. 2013. Blackwell Publishing. ISBN: 9781118786567; Swift A, Remington, K. A Global Approach to Facial Beauty. Clin Plstic Surg 28 (2011:347-377. Ogilvie P et al. Poster Presentation at Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC), Monte Carlo ; 2019. VYC-25L Hyaluronic Acid for Chin and Jaw Restoration: 18-Month Safety and Effectiveness Results. Allergan. Unpublished Data. INT/0771/2016(2). JUVÉDERM, the world's leading brand of hyaluronic acid facial fillers. Feb 2019 Juvéderm VOLUMA with Lidocaine DFU (72475JR13); Revision: 2017-07-19 Juvéderm VOLIFT with Lidocaine DFU (72383JR14); Revision: 2017-07-19 Juvéderm VOLBELLA with lidocaine DFU. 72525JR12. Revision 2017-07-19 Juvéderm VOLITE. DFU. 73140JR11Revision 2017-0-19. Niforos F, et al. Safety and Effectiveness of VYC-12 Injectable Gel for Treatment of Facial Fine Lines: 9-Month Results From a Prospective Study. Poster presented at the Beauty Through Science Congress, June 1-3, 2017 , Stockholm, Sweden . Raspaldo H. Volumizing effect of a new hyaluronic acid sub-dermal facial filler: A retrospective analysis based on 102 cases. Journal of Cosmetic and Laser Therapy. 2008;10:134-142

CONTACTS:

Allergan: Mark Marmer

Mark.Marmur@Allergan.com

Media: Karen Dennehy

Dennehy_Karen@Allergan.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/222796/allergan_plc_logo.jpg