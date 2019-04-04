Intelligent Systems Corporation Remains BullishIntelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) is a great example of what can happen to well-run penny stocks; their share price can explode.Over the last year, Intelligent Systems stock has been on a tear, up more than 160% since the start of 2019 and up more than 630% over the last year.The company has a recent history of reporting strong revenue growth and it posted strong fourth-quarter profitability. While the INS stock price will no doubt face periods of volatility in 2019, management expects revenue and operating profits to be up "nicely" from 2018.Intelligent Systems Corporation.

