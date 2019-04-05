Castellum Becomes Part-owner in New Start-up With Focus on Digital Access to Properties

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has partnered with several leading real estate companies and the Fastighetsägarna industry organization to build Accessy, a jointly owned company. Efforts will be focused on creating an independent supplier for the development of digital keys.

Part of a real-estate owner's new reality is to manage delivery flows into properties, while today's tenants would also like a few more services connected to their workplaces. It can be a question of gaining access to a workplace in a coworking environment, renting a conference room for a meeting, receiving catering services at meeting-places or hiring an electric bike for handy transport to and from the meeting.

What is missing at the moment is a platform where real estate owners can pull this customer journey together, and this is the primary rationale behind the common Accessy platform. In addition to Castellum and Fastighetsägarna, the group behind the project includes Akademiska Hus, Fabege, Humlegården, and Vasakronan as well as the Fastighetsägarna Stockholm property-management company. The goal is to bring in several more industry players, so that the solution can break through on a broad common front.

"The currently existing property-access solutions consist of locked systems, which make movements difficult to manage in addition to obstructing development. The new platform for digital keys can best be explained as a kind of counterpart to the Swish mobile payment system. Digital keys will make life easier for both our customers and ourselves as property owners. We'll even be setting excellent background conditions for creating new, smart mobile services for our customers," says Niclas Ingeström, Chief Digital Officer at Castellum.

Increased security and convenience

Accessy is a digital platform that allows the property owner to simply and conveniently approve access, entry-rights and other authorizations to locked spaces such as offices and meeting-rooms, as well as other premises and apartments. This solution also allows access for various other solutions, such as logistics, deliveries, alarms, waste removal and similar services. In addition to enhanced functionality, security is also increased through better control over who is in the building and when.

Accessy also represents an 'open solution' for lock supplier systems and various property-owner applications, for example, the introduction of innovative new apps. When a company or a supplier fulfils and complies with the rigorous demands associated with secure key management, they become certified as active Accessy users.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.3 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, 403 14 Gothenburg, Sweden | Corp.Id.no. 556475-5550 | Phone +46 (0)31-60-74-00 | www.castellum.com

For further information, contact:

Niclas Ingeström,

Chief Digital Officer at Castellum,

phone +46-790-20-20-20

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-becomes-part-owner-in-new-start-up-with-focus-on-digital-access-to-properties,c2781502

The following files are available for download: