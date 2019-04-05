Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meetings Mars 31, 2019 2,641,874,274* 2,758,658,975**

A total number of 2,799,805,234*** voting rights are attached to these 2,641,874,274* shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

41,146,259 voting rights attached to the 41,146,259 shares held by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at Shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225 210 of the French Commercial Code.

* Incorrect number: "2,641,874,174" in the original version.

** Incorrect number: "2,758,658,875" in the original version.

*** Incorrect number: "2,799,805,134" in the original version.

